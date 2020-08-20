Vietnam to have Covid-19 vaccine by June as soonest: Acting Health Minister

He made the statement at an online conference with leaders of health authorities in cities and provinces countrywide yesterday.



Vietnam recorded four new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with its total of 994. The four new Covid-19 patients include two in the Central City of Da Nang, one in neighboring Quang Nam Province, and one in the Northern Province of Hai Duong.

The Ministry reported additional fifteen recoveries, bringing the total number of patients having beaten the virus to 533. Twenty-six Covid-19 patients have died so far, most having suffered critical underlying conditions.

Acting Health Minister Long said at the conference that thanks to the government and the Ministry’s drastic actions, the Covid-19 outbreaks in Da Nang, Quang Nam and Quang Ngai provinces are step by step under control and the number infection cases has dropped lately.

Mentioning the Covid-19 spread in Hai Duong, Mr. Long said Covid-19 patient 867 travelled to an eatery from July 25 to 27 and the disease spread. Right after discovery of the first case, Hai Duong authorities have implemented measures to prevent the disease from further spreading; however, Mr. Long predicted that there may be more community transmission cases.

Also in yesterday, the Ministry sent its dispatch to leaders of departments of health across the country asking to increase prevention in medical facilities. The Ministry requested hospitals to cease allowing visits of patients’ relatives and no relatives are allowed to stay in infirmaries.

By staff writers – Translated by Dan Thuy