Vietnam to import 190,000 Tamiflu following increased demand

At present, around 1,720 tablets of Tamiflu is in stock. The Administration has distributed 1,000 Tamiflu tablets to the National Children Hospital.



To curb shortage of Tamiflu, a batch of 50,000 Tamiflu tablets is scheduled to arrive in Vietnam on December 26 and another batches of 140,000 Tamiflu tablets will be shipped to Vietnam next month.

The Administration warned people not to take the drug for self-medication because Tamiflu is a prescription-only medicine in treatment of pneumonia complications. Taking the medicine without prescription may lead to resistance.

People are advised to go to nearby medical centers for examination and treatment





By NGUYEN QUOC - Translated by UYEN PHUONG