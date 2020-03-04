Vietnam to mass-produce test kits for coronavirus after successful pilot

This morning, at the drill exercise as a preventive measure for the spread of the Covid-19 organized by the Ministry of Defense, Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long announced that Vietnamese scientists of the Military Institute and its partners have been successful in making test kits for coronavirus whose incubation period to be two to 14 days.



The Ministry affirmed successful pilot of the test kit yesterday, a positive sign of Vietnam’s prevention of Covid-19 which was identified in 2019 in China’s Wuhan City in Hubei Province.

The Ministry of Science and Technology and the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology’s 8-strong assessment council highly valued and recognized the test kits.

Earlier in February, 2020, Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh had approved three scientific products for the Covid-19 battle. Of which, Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 (2019-nCoV) RT-PCR biological product and Real Time RT-PCR Kit for the qualitative detection of a novel coronavirus were joint made by the Military Institute and Viet A Technology Company.

At least 10,000 test kits will be made for the fight against the deadly virus.

By Tran Binh - Translated by Uyen Phuong