Vietnam to start covid-19 vaccination for health workers from March 1

After the first batch containing 117,000 AstraZeneca vaccine shots arrived at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday, the Ministry of Health sent its press release upon Covid-19 vaccination plan and the use of vaccine .



According to Minister Long, the country will receive 30 million doses supplied by COVAX Facility and the Ministry has negotiated to have all 30 million doses in 2021. He revealed Vietnam has ordered 30 million doses of vaccine from AstraZeneca and Pfizer respectively. The Southeast Asian country has also ordered Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. The manufacturer of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine announced that it will supply 60 million doses to Vietnam. Therefore, Vietnam will have around 90 million doses of vaccine this year.

He ensured that there will be enough vaccine for all Vietnamese residents and massive vaccination will be carried out as soon as possible.

The Ministry of Health has listed 11 groups of individuals including health workers, staff members of all-level steering committees for Covid-19 prevention and control, quarantine facilities, and reporters in virus-hit areas, diplomats, public security officers, teachers, people over 65 years old, and those with comorbidities who will be the first to receive Covid-19 vaccination next month.

By Khanh Nguyen - Translated by Dan Thuy