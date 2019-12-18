Vietnam wants WHO’s support to better healthcare system: Deputy PM

Hosting a reception for WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific Takeshi Kasai in Hanoi on December 17, Deputy PM Dam spoke highly of WHO’s assistance for Vietnam in the past four decades, particularly in prevention and control of communicable and non-communicable diseases, expanded immunization programme, human resources training, and health insurance, among others.



Vietnam is willing to continue cooperation with the WHO towards building a modern and complete healthcare system that helps improve living quality in the country and achieve targets set in the national strategy on public health protection and health care for 2020-2030 period, he stressed.

For his part, Takeshi Kasai, briefed the host on WHO’s plan to reform the healthcare system in the direction of expanding access to quality medical services at suitable costs for Vietnamese people.

He presented the WHO’s recommendations to the Vietnamese government regarding mid and long-term policies in several priority fields, including developing strong primary healthcare facilities, and applying the same price for the same service at hospitals of all levels.

VNA