Vietnamese doctors save life of Laotian child with innate lung cyst





As a result, she had to use ventilator and was placed pleural drainage. The chest X-ray showed a large air bubble in her right lung, pushing the heart and mediastinum to the opposite side.

The Laotian child was treated in the Children Hospital in Laos as he had cough and difficulty in breathing. However, the child’s health conditions did not abate.

In an effort to alleviate the baby’s serious condition, Laotian physicians had a tele-conference with their Vietnamese peers at the National Hospital of Pediatrics for consultation. Managers of the National Hospital of Pediatrics advised Laotian doctors to transfer the child to Hanoi-based hospital for surgery.



After being tested negative with Covid-19, the baby and her parents were allowed to enter Vietnam’s and the child was rushed to the Vietnam National Pediatric Hospital in critical conditions.

Vietnamese doctors quickly carried out a surgery on the child. She recovered gradually after the surgery.



This successful operation has showed the Vietnamese hospital managers' determination to save the child and has marked strong commitment of the Vietnam National Hospital of Pediatrics between Vietnam and Laos.

Physicians say that the congenital lung cyst is rare abnormality of lung development and a multicystic mass of segmental lung tissue with abnormal bronchial proliferation that can cause breathing difficulties. Incidence ranges from one in 5,000 babies and baby boys usually suffer innate lung cyst.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Uyen Phuong