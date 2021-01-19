The 35-year-old Ukrainian national living in Hanoi had had multiple injuries including broken breastbone and shoulder-blade, and 10 fractured ribs, some of them penetrated in the lung causing breathing problem after the road accident.



She was rushed to the hospital on December 14 when she was in serious condition with many injuries and pleural effusion; therefore, physicians had performed thoracentesis to remove the excess fluid and find out what's causing it, said Dr. Le Viet Khanh, Deputy Head of the Department of Emergency Surgery.

After six days, the woman has gradually been better.





By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan