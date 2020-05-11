Vietnamese medical experts work together to find treatment for British pilot

Medical workers of Viet Duc ( Vietnam- Germany) Hospital in Hanoi, Hue Central Hospital in the Central Province of Thua Thien - Hue , Cho Ray Hospital and Tropical Disease Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City discussed about the possibility of the man’s health condition and lung transplant.



The Briton went down with the viral disease in on March 20 and has been treated at the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases for 52 days.

At the consultation, the Ministry of Health’s medical council and leading experts said the Briton pilot’s pulmonary consolidation has been worsening, affecting both of his lungs and making the use of a ventilator no longer effective; therefore, he was requiring life support from an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine, which is used when a person’s heart or lungs are unable to function fully.

Because of his critical condition, medical experts said that it is unable to perform lung transplant. Plus, the complicated surgery can only be carried out only when the donor and recipient’s lung size are compatible.

Worse, he also suffered blood-clotting disorder; Vietnamese infirmary has had to purchase the best available drugs from overseas to treat his blood-clotting disorders.

The man was still positive for the coronavirus on May 9.

Three hospitals nationwide including the Military Hospital 103, the Central Military Hospital 108 and the Viet Duc Hospital are able to perform lung transplant. Medical workers of the Military Hospital 103 used to conduct lung transplant from a live person while the two infirmaries carried out lung transplant on brain-dead donors.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan