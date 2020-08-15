Vietnamese scientists join in race to develop vaccine for SARS-CoV-2

Lately, Russia has claimed it had approved the world’s first Covid-19 vaccine and the vaccine will be gratis given to people causing mounting international concern.



Vietnamese scientists have been starting to make research on vaccine since early 2020 when the country has seen outbreaks of Covid-19. Deputy Head of the Department of Science, Technology and Training under the Ministry of Health Nguyen Ngo Quang said that The Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC) , the Company for Vaccine and Biological Production No.1 under the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE), Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology Joint Stock Company (NANOGEN) and the Center for Research and Production of Vaccines and Biologicals (POLYVAC) are racing against the time in making vaccine.

A Vietnamese scientist is taking a blood sample of a mouse to test the Covid-19 vaccine (Photo: SGGP) According to the Health Minister, the Southeast Asian country is one of 42 nations in the globe to produce vaccine for the National Expanded Immunization Program to meet domestic demand.

Similarly, Vietnam will make Covid-19 vaccine for the country’s security in vaccine. Vietnam is one of 38 countries in the world having WHO-standardized vaccine management body.

Because of complicated development of Covid-19 in the world, many countries have been making efforts to make vaccine against Covid-19. Scientists in 163 nations are racing against the time to produce the vaccine; 23 kinds of vaccine are in trial phase on human while 140 are in pre-trial phase.

By SGGP staff writers - Translated by Dan Thuy