Vietnamese woman gives birth to healthy baby in quarantine ward

A 21-year-old Vietnamese woman hailing from Dong Hy District in the Northern Province of Thai Nguyen gave birth to a healthy baby girl in a quarantine zone for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Director of the General Hospital Vuong Trung Kien said.



According to Director Kien, the woman, in her 39th week of pregnancy, was put under quarantine in the hospital after returning to Vietnam from South Korea at Noi Bai Airport on February 27.

Next morning, she had signs of labor. Accordingly, a surgical team of 20 members performed the C-section delivery inside the quarantine zone.

The woman gave birth to a baby girl weighing 3.1 kilograms. Both the mother and baby are in good health now.

The surgical team strictly complied with the regulations set by the Ministry of Health in treating people being quarantined over COVID-19, said Director Kien.

