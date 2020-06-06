  1. Health

Vietnamese-made Covid-19 test kit used in European countries

Sets of Covid-19 test kit developed by researchers of the National Institution for Control of Vaccine and Biologicals and the Hanoi University of Science and Technology have been certified to circulate in European markets.

Vietnamese-made Covid-19 test kits are used in European countries (Photo: SGGP)

The Vietnam Enterprise Science and Technology Association ( VST) and Sao Thai Duong Company yesterday announced the news in Hanoi. The set kit RT-LAMP has been popular in Europe and the US because it is applicable in expansion of test scale of SARS-CoV-2 in these countries.
Meantime, the set kit One-step RT-PCR Covid-19 developed by researchers of the National Institution for Control of Vaccine and Biologicals was successfully undertaken pilot trial in February, 2020. The VND480,000 (US$20.6) test kit produces result within hours.
Meantime, test kit RT-LAMP Covid-19 is isothermal amplification of nucleic acids - a simple process that rapidly and efficiently accumulates nucleic acid sequences at constant temperature from 60 to 65 Celcius degree. RT-LAMP Covid-19 is a simple test kit which can be used in grass-root medical facilities.
Noticeably, sets of test kits help reducing analysis time to 30 minutes whereas it takes two hours if using real-time RT-PCR which also produces fake result.
On the occasion, the organizer gave 1,000 test kits worth US$42,000 to the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organization.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Uyen Phuong

