Vietnamese-made Covid-19 test kit used in European countries

The Vietnam Enterprise Science and Technology Association ( VST) and Sao Thai Duong Company yesterday announced the news in Hanoi. The set kit RT-LAMP has been popular in Europe and the US because it is applicable in expansion of test scale of SARS-CoV-2 in these countries.



Meantime, the set kit One-step RT-PCR Covid-19 developed by researchers of the National Institution for Control of Vaccine and Biologicals was successfully undertaken pilot trial in February, 2020. The VND480,000 (US$20.6) test kit produces result within hours.

Meantime, test kit RT-LAMP Covid-19 is isothermal amplification of nucleic acids - a simple process that rapidly and efficiently accumulates nucleic acid sequences at constant temperature from 60 to 65 Celcius degree. RT-LAMP Covid-19 is a simple test kit which can be used in grass-root medical facilities.

Noticeably, sets of test kits help reducing analysis time to 30 minutes whereas it takes two hours if using real-time RT-PCR which also produces fake result.

On the occasion, the organizer gave 1,000 test kits worth US$42,000 to the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organization.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Uyen Phuong