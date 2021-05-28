Vietnam's COVID-19 death toll hits 46

Illustrative photo (Source: VNA) The patient, residing in the northern province of Bac Ninh’s Thuan Thanh district - a current hotspot of COVID-19 outbreaks, had a history of broken rib and collarbone and liver abscess.



On May 5, he developed mild fever, body aches, and cough, and was hospitalised for 4 days with a diagnosis of pneumonia. His SARS-CoV-2 PCR test showed negative results, with the patient sent home for self-quarantine.

On May 11, he had high fever and cough. On May 14, the man showed signs of shortness of breath and was taken to the medical centre of Thuan Thanh district for a quick test for COVID-19, which turned out positive.

On May 15, he was transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi's Dong Anh district with a diagnosis of septic shock and pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2.

The patient died on May 26 of septic shock, SARS-CoV-2-induced pneumonia, complications of progressive respiratory failure, and sepsis.

The Ministry of Health reported 53 new COVID-19 cases, all local infections, over the last 6 hours to 12pm on May 27, raising the national tally to 6,164. Of the new cases, 30 were confirmed in Bac Ninh, 21 in Bac Giang, and one in Dien Bien and Hai Duong each.

Vietnamplus