Vietnam’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 44





After being tested positive to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the female patient received treatment at the Health Centre of Yen Dung district from May 17.

After five days of treatment, her health condition worsened with signs of respiratory failure. She was hospitalised to the Bac Giang General Hospital on May 22, where she was diagnosed with pneumonia with symptoms of respiratory failure.

At the midnight of May 23, the patient showed a shortness of breath and lung damage, and received high flow oxygen therapy. However, her condition was not improved. She died in early morning of May 24 due to septic shock on pneumonia condition caused by SARS-CoV-2, with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

This is the ninth death in the fourth wave of COVID-19 hitting Vietnam since April 27.