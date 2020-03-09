All foreigners infected with the deadly virus traveled with the 17th confirmed patient on the flight VN0054 from London to Hanoi on March 2.



Four of them are staying in the Northern Province of Quang Ninh, two in the Northern Province of Lao Cai, two in the Central City of Da Nang and one in the Central Province of Thua Thien - Hue.

Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said all nine people from the UK and Ireland traveled to Vietnam to enjoy their holidays. The Ministry of Health has directed local administrations to check all peple contacting with nine foreign visitors for isolation.

Vietnam’s COVID-19 cases surge to 30 with 16 cases having fully recovered and been discharged from the hospital last month.





By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong