Vietnam’s Covid-19 tally reaches 13,782 cases

The northern city and provinces of Yen Bai, Son La, Tuyen Quang, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Thai Nguyen, Hai Phong, Dien Bien, Thai Binh, Vinh Phuc, Quang Ninh, the central provinces of Quang Ngai, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, and the southern provinces of Tay Ninh, Bac Lieu, Dong Thap have not recorded cases of Covid-19 for 14 days.

700-meter road in Dai Phuoc Commune is blocked

There have been 5,546 recoveries and 69 Covid-19-related deaths.

So far, approximately 2,569,156 people received the Covid-19 vaccine and 133,843 of them received two vaccine jabs.

Dr. Nguyen Khac Vui, deputy director of the Saigon General Hospital, yesterday said that five of the hospital's outpatients tested positive for the virus after they underwent Covid-19 screening at the hospital in District 1. All of them were then transferred to Cu Chi Field Hospital in the city’s Cu Chi District for treatment.

Also yesterday night, the Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control in the Southern Province of Dong Nai’s Nhon Trach District partnered with the provincial Center for Disease Control sealed off a 700-meter road in Dai Phuoc Commune where the patient 13,589 lives.

By staff writers – Translated by Dan Thuy