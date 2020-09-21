The project aiming to raise treatment quality at first saw the participation of 24 big hospitals.



Successfully, by September 20, the Telehealth project has connected with 1,100 medical facilities nationwide. The telehealth is a big effort by the Ministry of Health and central infirmaries to help grass-root medical clinics in examining and treating patients.

Furthermore, the project aims to benefit poor and disadvantaged patients in distant districts who have difficulties in travelling to big hospitals.

Luong Ngoc Khue, Director of the Ministry of Health’s Examination and Treatment Department, said the project will concentrate on developing big hospitals in cities and provinces which will provide more assistance to grass-root infirmaries as well as reducing hospitals’ patient overload and bringing good medical services to residents in countryside in a bid to reduce medical insurance fee and people’s payment for health treatment in the next five years.

For past time, there have been many consultations between big hospitals and small ones to exchange professional discussion. Thanks to the telehealth, thousands of patients suffering serious illnesses have been treated in grass-root medical institutions without transferring to big hospitals.

Mentioning the telehealth, acting Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said that the sector has been applying IT for treatment quality improvement purpose; therefore, senior health workers in big hospitals can help their peers with the aim to benefit patients.

By Khanh Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan