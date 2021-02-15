Vietnam’s leading acupuncturist Nguyen Tai Thu passes away

The country’s leading acupuncturist was born in 1931 in Van Canh Commune in Hanoi’s Hoai Duc District. He became internationally famous for his master-of-art acupuncture skills and helped a large number of patients across the world.



The professor founded the Vietnam Acupuncture Association and the Central Acupuncture Hospital in Hanoi. He was former Director of the hospital and chairman of the association.

He made outstanding contribution to the Vietnamese traditional medicine and wrote many books on acupuncture and Oriental medicine theory that are reference books for thousands of doctors from the past to the present.

In light of his considerable contribution to the development of traditional medicine, he was granted the titles of ‘People’s Physician’ and ‘Labor Hero’.

The Vietnam’s top acupuncturist was also Vice President of the World Federation of Acupuncture Societies and President of Vietnam Relief Association for Disabled Children.

His funeral visitation is expected to be held at the National Funeral Home at 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street in Hanoi on February 22.





By Minh Khanh – Translated by Kim Khanh