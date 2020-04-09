Village of over 10,000 people in Hanoi locked down

Chairman of the Me Linh District People’s Committee Doan Van Trong yesterday signed a decision to fence off Ha Loi village , made up of 2,973 households with 10, 872 residents after a local man had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).



The lockdown is expected to last from April 8 to May 6.

The authority will set up nine checkpoints to seal off Ha Loi village and implement measures to ensure medical checkups, food supply and security. Moreover, medical workers have sprayed disinfectant the village thoroughly. All villagers were asked to fill out mandatory health declaration.

As residents in the village were informed about the lockdown two days ago, they had bought foodstuff and essential commodities for 14 day lockdown.

The Me Linh District steering board of Covid-19 prevention and control said that as of April 8, two additional residents in Ha Loi village had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus.

All 257 people having close contact with two Covid-19 cases (F1) were placed under quarantine in the district general hospital and the Bac Thang Long Hospital.

Worse, 227 villagers who have contacted with 257 above people (F2) mostly reside in Ha Loi village; therefore, the community spread of the deadly virus is relatively high. Chairman Trong said that local authorities ensure sufficient supply of food and essentials for the residents during this period.

According to the Me Linh People’s Committee, it has asked 34 enterprises and businesses to supply rice, pork, chicken, eggs, milk and vegetables to the village daily.

At a live meeting convened by the Hanoi steering board of Covid-19 prevention and control yesterday, the Center for Disease Control said that the capital city has 102 infection cases including 40 cases detected in isolation areas, 62 cases in the community and 38 relating to Bach Mai Hospital, a hotspot of Covid-19 in Hanoi.

Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Health Hoang Duc Hanh said that Bach Mai hotspot was under control. State competent agencies have checked 25,951 cases linking with the hospital and the Center for Disease Control have taken 17, 188 samples; of which , 8, 410 people were negative for the virus while five positive for the virus and the remaining pending for the test results.

Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung required state competent agencies to continue investigation of those visiting Bach Mai Hospital as well as publicize all Covid-19 –related news.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Uyen Phuong