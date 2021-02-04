Violators of Covid-19 regulations not allowed to use telecommunication services

Severe punishment will be imposed on those who refuse to don facemask when going outside. People are encouraged to apply 5K ( in Vietnamese) including khau trang (facemask)- Khu khuan (disinfection)- Khoang cach ( keeping a proper distance)- Khong tu tap (no large gathering ) – Khai bao y te (declaration of health status) and avoid gathering in large crowd.



When it comes to the coronavirus pandemic in the Central – Highland Province of Gia Lai, Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said that it is quite complicated in Gia Lai where many ethnic minority groups are living; therefore, health workers are bumping into difficulties in tracking contacts; plus, the province’s weak medical system makes the situation worse.

The Ministry has sent its men to the province as well as directed the Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology in the Central Highlands region to assist in performing tests. One more lab was set up in Gia Lai by the Ho Chi Minh City-based Pasteur Institute.

Medical workers experienced in tracking from the Central City of Da Nang have arrived in Gia Lai to help the local team. Vice Health Minister Do Xuan Tuyen and experts from Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital and HCMC-based Cho Ray Hospital also joined hands in the fight against Covid-19 in Gia Lai.

Vice Health Minister Tran Van Thuan said that all Covid-19 community transmission cases in cities and provinces from January 27 till now linked to Vietnam Poyun Electronics Company in the Northern Province of Hai Duong and Van Don Airport in the Northern Province of Quang Ninh with new Covid-19 variant, which is believed to be 70 percent more contagious than ordinary strains.

It is predicted that the two Covid-19 epicenters Hai Duong and Quang Ninh will be quickly under control in the next time.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Uyen Phuong