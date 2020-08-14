VN reports 21th death and six new Covid-19 infections

A 61-year-old woman in Hoa Vang District of the Central City of Da Nang who had a history of diabetes type 2, high blood pressure and obesity succumbed to the disease, said Deputy Head of the Ministry of Health’s group of Covid-19 prevention Nguyen Trong Khoa.



She is the 21 death relating to coronavirus.

Tien Son Sports Arena which had been converted into a makeshift Covid-19 hospital had a drill to admit patients before official operation.

Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son yesterday paid a visit to enterprises in industrial parks in Da Nang City to inspect pandemic prevention task there. There are 490 enterprises with 77,000 employees in industrial parks and high-tech zone. Deputy Health Minister Son proposed enterprises to take proactive preventative measures against Covid-19.

Furthermore, enterprise leaders should encourage workers to strictly apply personal hygiene and don’t gather in crowd, wear facemasks and use hand sanitizer.

Representatives from Hung Thinh Corporation yesterday handed over automated testing machine QIASYMPHONY to the General Hospital in the South-Central Province of Khanh Hoa for testing Covid-19 patients.

By SGGP staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong