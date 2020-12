The total number of cases of COVID-19 is currently 1,361, including 693 locally-infected cases in the country.



The number of people who have been in close contact with COVID-19 patients and returned from affected areas has increased while the total number of recovered cases is 1,220. Among patients still under treatment, 11 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.





By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Kim Khanh