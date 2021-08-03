VNVC vaccination center in Lam Dong open

Pham Ngoc Khoa Nguyen, Director of the VNVC Duc Trong Immunization Center, said the center is capable of serving 500-1,000 visitors per day. In particular, VNVC Duc Trong Vaccination Center has all kinds of necessary vaccines for children and adults.



All genuine vaccines are imported from domestic and international pharmaceutical companies and corporations, he added.



After being put into operation, the center facilitates vaccination service access for local residents in remote areas, ethnic minority areas in Lam Dong Province. People do not have to travel far to Da Lat city to inoculate; thereby, they can save more money to vaccinate against disease, especially for the elderly.

The facility is the 57th vaccination center of the VNVC vaccination system across the country.

By Doan Kien - Translated by Anh Quan