Volunteers needed for diabetes study

When participating in the study, volunteers will be tested with drugs that reduce blood glucose and improve the microstructure of the pancreas. Volunteers will also be consulted by Hanoi Medical University Hospital's endocrinologists and diabetes specialists regarding healthy diet and active lifestyle in the treatment of type 2 diabetes, the most common type of diabetes. Additionally, volunteers will receive needed free tests for the study, and travel expenses. Volunteers’ information will be kept confidential.



According to Tran Huu Dang, Chairman of the Vietnam Society of Endocrinology and Diabetes, diabetes mellitus is an increase in blood glucose, a chronic disease that cannot be cured. In Vietnam, up to 55 percent of diabetic patients have complications, mainly heart, eye, nerve and kidney.

The proportion of people with diabetes in our country has increased rapidly and is more and more rejuvenated when many people aged 25-30 years old get sick without knowing it. It is forecasted that by 2045, the number of people with diabetes in Vietnam will increase by 78.5 percent, equivalent to nearly 6.3 million people.

Type 2 diabetes usually appears during middle age or older, but it can affect people of any age.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Dan Thuy