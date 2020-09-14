Concerning to patients poisoned by vegan pâté contaminated with botulinum of Loi Song Moi Company in Hanoi, Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi received some botulism antitoxin phials sponsored by the World Health Organization. The product was recalled nationwide.



Dr. Nguyen Trung Nguyen, Director of the Bach Mai-based Hospital’s Antitoxin ward, said that a meeting was convened to discuss how to distribute the WHO-sponsored botulism antitoxin phials to the South region.

Only serious patients will take the WHO-sponsored drugs.

Cho Ray Hospital will use the drug for treatment of a 54-year-old man from the Southern Province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau who is on ventilator, said Dr. Le Quoc Hung, head of the Tropical Disease Ward of the hospital.

The Ministry of Health has issued its guideline for treatment of patients poisoned with Botulinum. Averagely, a patients poisoned with Botulinum will use ventilator for two months and they will disconnect with the machine; yet, it takes a few months for them to recover.

The Ministry proposed people to select food with clear indication of origin.

Market managers in Hanoi paid a visit to food business establishments to check how they carried out food safety regulation. Deputy Director of the Department of Health in Hanoi Tran Van Chung said that health inspectors have collected fines of VND55 million (US$ 2,362) from 14 establishments which failed to satisfy the regulation.

District administrations are assigned to publicize the information of the contaminated product to consumers.

By SGGP staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan