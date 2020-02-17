WHO praises Vietnam response to Covid-19 outbreak

Moreover, the health sector of the Southeast Asian country has carried out many tests; simultaneously, it worked with state competent agencies to disseminate information of the disease.



WHO announced that Vietnam’s ability in managing public health issue including emerging disease is very great. The present fruitful achievement is thanks to investment in monitoring system and labs as well as clinical management as per the International Health Regulations’ requirement.

Following the complicated evolution of Covid-19, the Health Ministry's Department of Medical Examination and Treatment proposed directors of medical facilities to pay more attention to isolation of at-risk people and infected patients.

Medical facility managers were asked to sort out people and isolate them according to the Ministry of Health’s guideline.

Medical institutions must work with local administrations and police officers in the districts to closely quarantine patients. Additionally, at-risk people and infected patients must not be left the isolation ward. Infirmaries must assume responsibilities if any patients leave the isolation ward.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan