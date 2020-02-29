WHO wants Vietnam to share experience in fighting COVID-19

Deputy PM Dam, who is also head of the steering committee in charge of fighting against the respiratory illness, reminded that Vietnam has had a meeting with WHO representative and CDC on opinions about the disease caused by novel coronavirus on January 22.

After the meeting, the Vietnam government decided that all people from coronavirus-hit areas must fill out medical declaration form, said Mr. Dam.



Vietnam’s step was higher than WHO’s alert level, as Mr. Dam said, because the government affirmed that COVID-19 prevention was a global work; therefore, if Vietnam did well, it would help the fight against the disease.

Deputy PM Dam shared that Vietnam’s leaders from the central to local levels had paid attention to the fight and given timely directions, taking comprehensive, drastic and thorough measures to deal with COVID-19, especially in raising awareness of the people and the community. He said that Vietnam was preparing for the worst.

Representatives of the World Health Organization and the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) hailed the Southeast Asian country's determination to fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic adding that the Vietnamese government have implemented synchronous solutions.

WHO Representative to Vietnam Kidong Park said that Vietnam has well prepared to battle the disease with different hypothetic situations. WHO highly appreciated the Vietnamese government’s efforts and strong measures during two months.

Moreover, Mr. Kidong Park praised that Vietnam has publicized transparent information especially isolation and treatment in cooperation with other countries in the fight against Covid-19.

On his part, CDC representative Mathew Moore expected Vietnam to share experience in the fight against the disease and map of virus gene with other countries. He also expected the Vietnamese government to continue applying strong measures for the disease prevention.

CDC decided to remove Vietnam from the list of areas vulnerable to community spread of SARS-CoV-19.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong