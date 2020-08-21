With 14 additional cases, coronavirus cases surpass 1,000 in Vietnam

The country's tally has topped 1,007 cases by August 20 with 666 locally-transmitted infection since the virus first hit it in January.



Yesterday, the Ministry of Health decided to remove a 87-year-old man hailing from the Northern Province of Phu Tho from the tally in the evening following his three consecutive negative retests.

Right after the 87-year-old man was removed the tally, the Ministry of Health decided to lift the lockdown on the Hospital E where the man has been staying for treatment.



To meet the testing demand in Da Nang and some central localities where reported Covid-19 outbreaks, the Ministry has directed to increase the health sector’s testing capacity. From July 23 till now, the heath sector has performed 390,490 tests.

542 patients have beaten the pathogen while 25 have succumbed to the virus, most having suffered critical existing conditions.





By SGGP staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan