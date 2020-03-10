Woman returning from London becomes 32nd confirmed Covid-19 patient in Vietnam

24-year-old Vietnamese national living in London, who contacted closely with the 17th confirmed Covid-19 patient in Vietnam, rushed to a hospital in London for medical examination where doctors gave her some tablets after she was informed of the 17th Covid-19 patient in Vietnam.



She experienced coughing without fever on March 2 while she was in London; however, tablets which British physicians gave her did not help to ease her cough.

She self-quarantined in London before hiring a private plane to return Vietnam on March 9 and she was isolated in the makeshift hospital in Cu Chi District and was later transferred to the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Test results conducted by the Pasteur Institute Ho Chi Minh City have shown that she was positive for the deadly virus.

