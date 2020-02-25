World’s first limb transplant from live donor performed by Vietnamese surgeons

31-year-old man named V. in Thanh Tri District suffered an accident at work in 2016; as a result, his left hand and one third of his arm were crushed.

Because the injury was so serious, doctors had to amputate it. The man later faced difficulties in life.



Before, the Central Military Hospital 108 received another man who also suffered a work accident that damaged his upper left arm, near the armpit

Despite physicians’ efforts to save the hand, gangrene in the hand became serious threatening the man’s life. Therefore, surgeons had no choice but amputate the hand.

While examining the man, physicians realized that the man’s left hand was still intact and could be transplanted. They persuaded the man to donate his hand to others and he agreed.

Patient V. underwent the surgery soon.

One year after the operation, he can hold small things.





By Khanh Nguyen - Translated by Uyen Phuong