Young people, state-run employees donate 275 blood units in Ha Tinh Province

A blood donation program organized yesterday by the steering board for blood donation in Nghi Xuan District of the Central province of Ha Tinh collected 275 blood units.

Over 400 young people and employees from agencies, schools and the Red Cross Society in Nghi Xuan District yesterday participated in the voluntary blood donation program.
Doctors and nurses provided careful medical check-ups and blood tests before taking volunteers’ blood. The donated amount of blood will be used for treating patients in the District to curb present blood shortage.
For years, the blood donation program has been launched to ensure blood for treatment. Through the activity, young people are expected to transmit meaning of blood donation to save patients.
At the event, the organizer also disseminated information of Covid-19 and provided hand sanitizers to blood donors.

By Duong Quang - Translated by Uyen Phuong

