Youngster donates 1,200 blood units at Red Sunday blood donation festival

Speaking at the event, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh praised contributions of the programme, organisations and individuals in various blood mobilisation, communication and donation activities.



“Along with others campaigns like Le hoi Xuan hong (Red Spring festival) or Hanh Trinh Do (Red Journey), the Red Sunday has been a significant event of humanity, highlighting the kindness philosophy of Vietnamese people,” said Binh.

“The programme has received more and more amounts of safe blood units over the past 11 years. Giving blood to save people is a noble gesture, deepening the tradition of loving people of Vietnamese people.”

Binhalso said organisations and sectors should have more activities such as blood donation and patient support activities like the Red Sunday programme.

Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen said blood donations have been developed strongly in the country in the past. Blood collection has increased to 1.6 million units in 2019, compared to more than 100,000 units in 1994. Blood volume is mainly donated from volunteers, reaching 98 percent of total collection.

Tuyen said the situation of blood shortage was being handled. The country has thousands of people who have donated their blood more than 50 times and hundreds of families who donate together. Many organisations and companies regularly organised blood donation events.

However, Tuyen said the amount of blood supply nationwide has only reached 75 percent. Seasonal blood shortages and shortage of specific blood types still often occurs.

“The Red Sunday programme has been contributing to handling the situation of blood shortages that usually happen before and after Tet (Lunar New Year) holidays,” stressed Tuyen.

Tuyên expected more people will participate in the Red Sunday in particular and the country’s blood donation movements in general in the future.

Tien Phong (Vanguard) newspaper editor-in-chief Le Xuan Son said that the Red Sunday programme cannot grow without the enthusiastic participation of Youth Union members, young people and blood donors from all walks of life.

“Blood collection has increased from 96 blood units at one blood donation point in Hanoiin 2009 to 49,733 units in 33 provinces and cities with 70 blood donation points in early 2019,” said Son.

Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Viet Lan from the Ministry of Defence said this is the fourth time he has donated since he was a student in 1995. From 2017 until now, he has participated in blood donation for three consecutive years.

“I think this is a meaningful festival because a drop of blood can save lives,” said Lan.

“I will continue to donate blood as long as I can.”

The organisers expected that the Red Sunday 2020 that takes place in 40 provinces and cities with nearly 80 blood donation points will collect at least 50,000 blood units.

Initiated in 2009, the Red Sunday, is organised by Tien Phong newspaper in collaboration with the National Traffic Safety Committee, National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion, aims to handle shortage of blood for emergency and treatment during periods of the Lunar New Year.

