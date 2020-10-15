11th Congress of Ho Chi Minh City Party Organisation opens

Attending the event are Politburo member and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; former State Presidents Tran Duc Luong, Nguyen Minh Triet, Truong Tan Sang, former National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Van An; and former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung.



In his opening speech, Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan said in over one year implementing the Politburo’s Directive No.35-CT/TW, the municipal Party Organisation has successfully directed the holding of the congresses at 2,091 grassroots-level Party organisations and 63 others at the district, communal and above levels.



Draft documents and personnel plan submitted to the 11th Congress were devised in a serious, responsible and scientific manner in line with the Politburo’s Directive No.35.



He said over the past five years, the municipal Party Organisation, authorities and people have upheld revolutionary tradition and strived to realise the Resolution adopted at the 10th Congress of the municipal Party Organisation and that by the 12th National Party Congress, fulfilled 11 out of the 14 targets in the Resolution by the 10th Congress of the municipal Party Organisation, four of them have been surpassed.



Thanks to its high labour productivity, the city made up more than 22 percent of the country’s economy and achieved a growth of 7.7 percent during 2016-2019. It was the largest contributor to the State budget, accounting for 27 percent of the total budget revenue. The rate between its budget spending and revenue was also the lowest in the country.



Infrastructure planning, management and development along with urban services reaped practical results. Socio-culture, health care, education-training, and science-technology continued progressing. The city successfully combated COVID-19 pandemic with various effective models.



Party and administration building work recorded meaningful results. The city took the lead in collecting public feedback to build a strong and transparent Party and administration, and prevent moral degradation and corruption.



Over the past two years, the city has collected 8,778 feedback, 8,660 of them have been dealt with, or 98.66 percent. As many as 328 Party members and 378 officials and cadres violating Party regulations and State laws have been disciplined.



In the past three years, the city devised projects to submit to the Politburo, Government and National Assembly, thus creating a new driving force for development.



Nhan urged the Congress to uphold the sense of responsibility, democracy and brainpower to offer opinions on important draft documents before submitting them to the 13th National Party Congress; and review achievements, weaknesses and shortcomings, towards deciding on orientations and goals to continue developing the city during the 2020-2030 period and towards 2045.



He also called for electing moral and talented officials with political mettle, brainpower and capability to the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, 11th tenure.



On the occasion, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong also delivered a draft Political Report.



Later, delegates looked into documents of the 11th Congress of the municipal Party Organisation and others for submission to the 13th National Party Congress.



On October 17, the Congress will elect and announce the executive committee of the 11th municipal Party Organisation, and a delegation to the 13th National Party Congress.



The Congress will last till October 18.