11th HCMC Party Congress holds preparatory session

The opening session scheduled to take place on October 15 is expected to see the presence of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. On behalf of the Political Bureau of the Party Central Committee, he will deliver a speech.



The congress is attended by 444 official delegates and will run from from October 14 to 18.

Delegates will discuss and contribute to the to the draft documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress, documents of the 11th municipal Party Congress, and elect members of the 11th-term municipal Party Executive Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure.





By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh