13 people with fever discovered when passing by checkpoints in HCMC

The municipal Department of Transport yesterday said that additionally, the interdepartmental forces handled 15,820 vehicles and asked 1,757 people to fill out their health declaration.



Meantime, as of April 7, of 54 Covid-19 cases in HCMC affirmed by the Ministry of Health, nine of them have been discharged adding the number of recovered people in the city to 31.

Covid-19 infected people in medical facilities in the city are in stable condition.

The city has placed up to around 2,934 people under quarantine as its battles to contain the spread of coronavirus are placed while 1,351 people self-isolated at homes or hotels and 1,199 finished 14-day mandatory isolation.

In April 7, the city received four international flights with 31 crew members and five domestic flights with 589 passengers; all of them had to fill out health declaration.





By staff writers - Translated by Dan Thuy