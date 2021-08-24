14,549 tons of rice to be allocated to HCMC residents facing difficulties

An self-employed worker receives a gift bag of essential foods and rice.

The People's Committee of Thu Duc City and 21 districts are responsible for close coordination with the Department of State Reserve in HCMC to implement the reception of national reserve goods to support people affected by Covid-19 pandemic. Besides that, the agencies are in charge of preserving the allocated goods.

Of which, over 1,000 tons of rice will be handed over to District 7, 12, Thu Duc City and districts of Binh Tan, Binh Thanh, Go Vap, Hoc Mon and Binh Chanh.The delivery activity will take place through a week including Saturday and Sunday. The delivery location is at the headquarters of the People's Committee of Thu Duc City and 21 districts.The Municipal People's Committee assigned the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs to guide and monitor the goods reception and distribution process of the People's Committee of Thu Duc City and 21 districts to ensure the eligible recipients following the regulations.

