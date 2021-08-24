  1. Ho Chi Minh City

14,549 tons of rice to be allocated to HCMC residents facing difficulties

According to a newly-issued decision of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, the city set to receive and allocate 14,549 tons of rice from the National Food Reserves to Covid-19 affected residents for the first phase in advance September 10. 
Of which, over 1,000 tons of rice will be handed over to District 7, 12, Thu Duc City and districts of Binh Tan, Binh Thanh, Go Vap, Hoc Mon and Binh Chanh. 

The delivery activity will take place through a week including Saturday and Sunday. The delivery location is at the headquarters of the People's Committee of Thu Duc City and 21 districts.

The People's Committee of Thu Duc City and 21 districts are responsible for close coordination with the Department of State Reserve in HCMC to implement the reception of national reserve goods to support people affected by Covid-19 pandemic. Besides that, the agencies are in charge of preserving the allocated goods. 
The Municipal People's Committee assigned the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs to guide and monitor the goods reception and distribution process of the People's Committee of Thu Duc City and 21 districts to ensure the eligible recipients following the regulations.

By Dinh Ly-Translated by Huyen Huong

