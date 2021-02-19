155 returnees to HCMC under isolation on February 18

Those who come back to the southern metropolis must fill health declarations at Tan Son Nhat Airport, bus stations and the train station. So far, the city has received 3,528 health declarations. One hundred and fifty-five people were transferred to centralized quarantine centers on the day.



The city Center for Disease Control said that the city recorded no new cases of Covid-19 on the same day. The number of Covid-19 cases in the southern metropolis was still 210 including 165 recovered people and 45 under treatment.

The city is continuing conducting tests on returnees from cities and provinces which are practicing social distancing and having outbreaks of Covid-19 as per the Ministry of Health’s list. The city's health sector is keeping taking random samples of passengers at bus stations and the train station painstakingly. The city has conducted tests on 3,464 random samples with 3,266 negative test results and 198 waiting for results.





By Thanh An – Translated by Anh Quan