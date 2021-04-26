20 streets in Thu Duc City named after historical figures, famous people

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Thu Duc City People's Committee Mr. Hoang Tung emphasized that this was considered as a meaningful activity to express respect and commemorate the great contributions by historical figures to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the country.



The event contributes to the implementation of urban and administrative management and creates favorable conditions for organizations and individuals in the economic, cultural and social transactions in Thu Duc City.



According to Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan, former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Head of Ho Chi Minh City's delegation of National Assembly deputies, the event was also a great honor for families as well as deep gratitude for the previous generations who had made great contributions to the fight, construction and defense of the country.



Besides, the street naming ceremony aims to mark the 46th anniversary of the Liberation of Southern Vietnam and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975-2021).



Accordingly, 20 streets in Thu Duc City were named after famous and historical figures namely To Huu, Tran Bach Dang, Nguyen Thien Thanh, Bui Thien Ngo, Tran Van Sac, Nguyen Dinh Thai Ly, Ho Thi Nhung, An Tu princess, Luu Dinh Le, Tinh Trieu, Bach Dong On, Pham Van Ngon, Dang Binh Thanh, Dang Dinh Tuong, Duong Lam, Duong Thanh, Tran Quy Kien, Tran Duc Thao, Nguyen Thi Thich and Nguyen Thi Diep. The street naming is based on Resolution No. 86 / NQ-HDND dated December 9, 2020 of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City on the addition of street names and road naming in HCMC.



Attending at the ceremony were former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Head of Ho Chi Minh City's delegation of National Assembly deputies Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan; alternate member of the Party Central Committee, member of the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu; Vice Chairwoman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Ms. Phan Thi Thang;

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairman of Thu Duc City People's Committee Mr. Hoang Tung along with family members, relatives of historical figures and famous people whose names are given to street names in Thu Duc City.

Some photos at the street naming ceremony in Thu Duc City:









By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong