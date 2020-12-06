2021-Year of building urban governance: HCMC Party Committee Secretary

HCMC Party Committee Secretary stressed that the implementation of infectious disease prevention and control activities is a key mission in 2021. The city both fights the pandemic and maintain production and trading activities, and keep the economic growth.



Besides, HCMC plans to spend VND3,000 billion (US$129 million) to support workers lost their jobs and teachers of private kindergartens; urgently launch a business package to provide support to enterprises affected by COVID-19, continue to strengthen the business-bank linking program to maintain interest rate, he added.

Secretary of HCMC Party's Committee, Nguyen Van Nen emphasized the role of leaders of districts, wards and communes throughout the city, who have the highest responsibility for implementing prevention measures, caring for residents’ health, especially children, the elderly and sick people.

The HCMC’s theme for 2021, “Building urban authorities and improve investment environment” will include important and highly significant events, including the 13th National Congress, the Resolutions of the 11th Ho Chi Minh City Party Congress, project of building urban authorities, the establishment of Thu Duc City. Besides, the city will also concentrate in solving outstanding issues in projects of Thu Thiem New Urban Area, Hi-Tech Park in District 9 and Sing-Viet City in Binh Chanh District.

Speaking at the conference, Politburo member and Head of the City National Assembly delegation Nguyen Thien Nhan suggested Ho Chi Minh City should implement its programme on building new-style rural areas; and focus on improving the investment environment, the management of foreign investment promotion in the city; making breakthroughs in the administrative management and the foreign investment promotion in the industrial sector at home and abroad.

The southern hub will also set out 20 development targets, including Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) reaching 6 percent, the average labor capacity gaining 5.7 percent, creating jobs for 140,000 laborers, the rate of urban joblessness under 4 percent.



At the conference HCMC Party Committee Secretary, Nguyen Van Nen (R) talks with delegates. Politburo member and Head of the City National Assembly delegation Nguyen Thien Nhan speaks the event. Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong speaks at the meeting. At the conference



By Kieu Phong, Mai Hoa - Translated by Kim Khanh