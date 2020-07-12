His statement was made at a closing ceremony of the 20th session of the 9th tenure People's Council of HCMC on July 11.



The conference discussed about the results of implementation of the city’s socio-economic plan, the HCMC budget in the 2015-2020 period and launched targets, orientations and missions for the 2021-2025 period.

The municipal Party chief also emphasized the city’s leading role based on its average growth rate, the maintenance of the average labor productivity, the increases of contribution to the national budget, the attraction of sources of social capital and FDI.

The city must continue its strong efforts to decisively prevent and cope with the COVID-19 pandemic in the second half this year to maintain HCMC as a safe destination and speed up capital disbursement for public investment projects, he noted.

Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan speaks at the event. Chairwoman of HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le

By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh