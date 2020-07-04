More than 23,700 enterprises and 17,000 household businesses in the city have submitted an application for tax and land rent deferral with nearly total of VND11.8 trillion



Eligible taxpayers are granted a specific extension of tax payments as the government decided to support firms, organizations, household businesses and individuals that are affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the initial statistics, around 256,000 firms and organizations and 43,800 household businesses operating in the city are eligible for a specific extension of tax payments.





By Che Han - Translated by Anh Quan