60th anniversary of Cuba’s Giron victory celebrated in HCMC

Cuban Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Indira Lopez Arguelles speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Chairwoman of the Vietnam – Cuba Friendship Association of HCM City Truong Thi Hien recalled the glorious victory of the Cuban people 60 years ago. The battle of Playa Girón on April 19, 1961 is the US’s first military defeat in its invasion into Cuba in the Americas.



She affirmed the relationship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries have been expanded in various fields towards reaching the target on raising bilateral trade turnover to US$500 million by 2022.

For her part, Cuban Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Indira Lopez Arguelles said that Cuba has gained many achievements in science, education and technology over the past 60 years despite the US embargo against the country.

She expressed her belief that the two sides will attain remarkable achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party.

On April 17, 1961 more than 1,400 U.S.-backed mercenaries launched an invasion of Cuba at Playa Girón, located in the south-central region of Cuba. The aim of the invasion was to overthrow the young revolution that had triumphed on January 1, 1959. Less than three days later on April 19, the invaders had been soundly defeated by the Cuban revolutionary forces.





By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh