68 coach routes to stop operation at current Mien Dong Station

The requirement aims to put the new Eastern Coach Station into stable operation. Accordingly, the Municipal Department of Transport proposed Sai Gon Transportation Mechanical Corporation and the Eastern Coach Station Company to terminate operation of the above-mentioned routes at the old station in Binh Thanh and move it to the new station in Thu Duc City.Besides, relevant agencies will cooperate with the Municipal Center for Public Transportation Management to provide information related to this change as well as transit plans, inter-city bus services for customers to easily connect with the new station.In addition, the HCMC Department of Transport suggested that the Department of Public Security, Thu Duc City People’s Committee and Binh Thanh District People’s Committee would direct relevant units to enhance inspection and handle vehicle owners violating regulations on picking-up and dropping-down passengers in the surrounding areas of the current Eastern Coach Station in Dinh Bo Linh Street, Ward 26, Binh Thanh District.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong