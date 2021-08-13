“7-day travel ban” in HCMC is fake news

The fake news spreads on the social network.

In the morning of August 12, some social media accounts spread fake news that the City’s secretary directed "residents and workers must stay at home and workplaces for seven days from 8 am next Monday; all people will have four days to prepare; there are not enough vaccine doses in HCMC because only 3.2 million additional doses of vaccines arrive in Vietnam in August, the vaccination given to specific priority group must be completed in four days; a 7-day travel ban will be imposed in the city; districts and departments must make a plan to implement the travel restriction; the health sector have to get ready for testing plan, medical staff conducting testing and vaccination."



The fake news has confused the public and impacted on pandemic prevention and control activities.

The HCMC Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control transferred the case to relevant authorities for investigation and handling accordance with the law.

By Manh Hoa, Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh