7th HCMC Patriotic Emulation Congress opens

The congress reviewed the patriotic emulation movement and rewards given to outstanding individuals and organizations from the launch of the 6th HCMC Patriotic Emulation Congress until now and set up orientations and emulation movement for the next five years.



In addition, typical examples were honored for their efforts and great contribution to the socioeconomic development, national security and defence in HCMC.

Attending at the event were Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, Vice chairman of the Central Council for Emulation and Rewards; former Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Former Vice President Truong My Hoa; Vice President, Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, the first Vice chairwoman of the Central Council for Emulation and Rewards; representatives of ministries and departments; leaders of 33 provinces and cities in the Central, Highlands and Mekong Delta regions.

Representatives of HCMC were Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairman of the HCM City Reward and Emulation Council; Vice Secretary of the City Party Committee Vo Thi Dung; Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front of Ho Chi Minh City To Thi Bich Chau; Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem; Vice chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council, Phan Thi Thang.

Participants also consisted of people holding the titles of Vietnamese Heroic Mother, Hero of Labour; Hero of the People’s Armed Forces; war veterans, individuals and organizations honored with the titles “national soldier of emulation”, together with 600 typical examples in various fields in HCMC.

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh awards emulation flags to outstanding units. Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong grants certificates of merit to organizations. Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong congratulates outstanding individuals. Vice President, Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh presents third-class Independence Medals to former head of HCMC Party Committee's Propaganda and Education Board, Than Thi Thu (L ) and former Vice chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council, Truong Thi Anh (R ). Vice President, Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh awards the second-class Independence Medals to Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, Vo Van Hoan ( R) . An exchange between delegates



By staff writers - Translated by Kim Khanh