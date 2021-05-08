8 people found dead after huge fire in District 11

After receiving the information, 18 fire trucks and 97 firefighters of the Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Division of District 11 and District 10 came to the site. Due to the 120 square meter two storey house locating in the alley, firefighters were difficult to extinguish the flame and take victims out.



By 6:12 p.m., the functional forces controlled the flame and protected neighboring houses from the flame.



Currently, functional forces lockdown the site for investigation.

Some photos at the site of the fire:





By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong