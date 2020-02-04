99 percent of workers return to work in HCMC after Tet holidays

100 percent of enterprises at industrial and processing zones started to work.Amid acute respiratory infection caused by Coronavirus, most of enterprises actively and strictly complied with the Ministry of Health’s recommendations, even many enterprises also equipped the thermometer for fever to check workers’ health and face masks before entering to the factories.According to Mr. Le Minh Tan, there have been nearly 30,000 foreign employees including 4,371 Chinese employees in Ho Chi Minh City to be recommended to telecommute or temporarily not to be back to work due to 2019-nCoV prevention and control.

By Duong Loan- Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong