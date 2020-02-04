  1. Ho Chi Minh City

99 percent of workers return to work in HCMC after Tet holidays

According to Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs Mr. Le Minh Tan, the number of employees returning to work following Tet holidays reached around 99 percent by the 10th day of the Lunar New Year.

100 percent of enterprises at industrial and processing zones started to work.
 
Amid acute respiratory infection caused by Coronavirus, most of enterprises actively and strictly complied with the Ministry of Health’s recommendations, even many enterprises also equipped the thermometer for fever to check workers’ health and face masks before entering to the factories.

According to Mr. Le Minh Tan, there have been nearly 30,000 foreign employees including 4,371 Chinese employees in Ho Chi Minh City to be recommended to telecommute or temporarily not to be back to work due to 2019-nCoV prevention and control. 




By Duong Loan- Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

