Action plan for HCMC’s “Eastern City” soon to be completed

Main missions and solutions of the action plan are the adding content into the plan, land-use planing in districts 2,9 and Thu Duc, organizing the public consulting exchanges by the People’s Committees of districts, managing duration and process of the project.



The Planning and Investment Department has called for investment while the People’s Committees of districts 2,9 and Thu Duc have updated contents of the highly interactive and innovation district to the East Ho Chi Minh City into the documents of the National Party Congress, and related breakthrough programs for infrastructure development to be carried out synchronously.

The Department of Finance and the Department of Planning and Investment will propose the Department of Planning and Architecture to plan the project’s capital and sources of funds.







By Quoc Hung - Translated by Kim Khanh