Acts of kindness spread across city amid Covid-19 outbreak

Members of the “An Binh An heart-to heart” charitable group in Phu Nhuan District’s Ward 8 has prepared nearly 1,000 meals to people in isolation areas, hospitals and low-income laborers. (Photo: SGGP)

A line of people queuing in front of Man Tu vegetarian restaurant located at the No. 201 on Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street in District 1 are waiting for receiving free lunch and evening meals.



According to the restaurant’s owner Do Thi Ngoc Phuong, the food store has daily offered thousands of free meals for disadvantaged people, including hundreds of meals sent to blocked areas in districts 1 and 3.

Meanwhile the restaurant at the No.62B on Ba Hom Street in District 6’s Ward 13 has prepared 30-40 meals for app-based motorcycle taxi drivers, bike shippers, street vendors, lottery ticket sellers every day.

A box of 150 breakfast meals that are changed every day, including Banh mi thit (Pork Slice Bread), Banh Bao (Steamed Pork buns), xoi (sticky rice) Banh Gio (pyramid-shaped rice dough dumpling filled with pork) is always available for the poor at the Tien Phuoc Building, No. 542 on Tran Hung Dao Street in District 5 by the Tien Phuoc Company.

On the other hand, individuals and organizations have donated hundreds of tons of foods, essential goods and medical products worth tens of billions of VND for Zero-VND markets, Zero-VND stalls, free rice and egg ATMs, community fridges providing free food to needy people in residential areas, quarantine areas and blocked sites throughout the city.

A Zero-VND mini supermarket placed at the Cultural and Sport House of Thu Duc City’s Hiep Binh Phuoc Ward has provided more than 60 essential goods and medical items to disadvantaged people. Every needy household in the ward will receive three tickets worth VND200, 000 of each to buy products in the supermarket.

The program is organized by the HCMC Department of Trade and Industry in coordination with the Business Association of High Quality Vietnamese Products, HCMC Youth Worker Support Center, the HCMC Association for Women Executives and Entrepreneurs (HAWEE), Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ).

Joining hands with the organizations, a pick-up truck club divided into several small groups uses their owned vehicles to transport goods and meals to locations across the city.

On July 5 at the office of Vietnam Fatherland Front-HCMC Chapter, Tan Long Group Joint Stock Company handed over 110 tons of rice to needy people in Thu Duc City and districts in HCMC through the program that has been launched by the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper since June 14.

The rice is expected to be delivered to households, Zero-VND markets, Zero-VND stalls from July 12-17.



Tan Long Group Joint Stock Company hands over 110 tons of rice to needy people in Thu Duc City and districts in HCMC .



