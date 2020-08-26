ADB expected to provide $1 billion loan for Ben Thanh –Tham Luong metro route





The Management Authority for Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday said that based on the appraisement results of the ministries and agencies related to capital sources and capital balance ability in November 2019, the Municipal People’s Committee approved the adjustment of the total investment of the project, including the adjustment of loan structure of the sponsors.Accordingly, the current loan from ADB will be paid in December, 2020 as per schedule after a part of pre-mature capital is canceled.

By Quoc Hung-Translated by Huyen Huong