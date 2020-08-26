  1. Ho Chi Minh City

ADB expected to provide $1 billion loan for Ben Thanh –Tham Luong metro route

In order to ensure enough investment capital for the Ben Thanh – Tham Luong Metro Line based on the adjustment of the total investment, the Government has asked Asian Development Bank (ADB) to provide a US$1 billion loan, expected to be approved in 2021, for construction of the Ben Thanh – Tham Luong Metro Line. 

The Management Authority for Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday said that based on the appraisement results of the ministries and agencies related to capital sources and capital balance ability in November 2019, the Municipal People’s Committee approved the adjustment of the total investment of the project, including the adjustment of loan structure of the sponsors.

Accordingly, the current loan from ADB will be paid in December, 2020 as per schedule after a part of pre-mature capital is canceled.

 

