Agency leader prompts localities to take action to stop forced begging

The direction aims to prevent people from seeking to exploit homeless children and elderly people who live in streets in the city.



Beggars often gather in Chu Y Bridge in District 8 (Photo: SGGP) Under the direction, authorities in Thu Duc City and other districts increase inspections for timely detection of beggars especially the elderly and prevent those forcing them into the street to beg money. Functional forces should patrol the city center, the gateways of supermarkets, markets, hospitals and major intersections in HCMC where beggars often gather.

To protect the achievement of the Covid-19 pandemic prevention, district administrations need to prepare masks for beggars and vagrants when gathering them in the HCMC Social Support Center.

Additionally, the administrations organize medical declaration for beggar, coordinate with local health centers to check their health conditions, early detect and send cases of Covid-19 to centralized quarantine facilities.

Simultaneously, local authorities are assigned to verify the address as well as support people falling in disadvantaged situations.

By Manh Hoa - Translated by Anh Quan